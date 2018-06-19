For Sale: 1995 Land Rover Defender with a 6.2 L LSx V8

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This 1995 Land Rover Defender NAS is for sale on eBay in Las Vegas, Nevada with a buy-it-now price of $99,000. The Defender now sports an all-aluminum 6.2 L L94 V8 making 403 horsepower and 417 lb-ft of torque. The engine is connected to a 6L80E six-speed automatic transmission. Both are run off a new Speartech Systems wiring harness connected to reflashed ECU and TCM. The owned used parts and adapters from Nick Markiw in San Diego to perform the swap. Other improvements include new brake master cylinder and boost, stainless flexible brake lines, resealed steering and transfer boxes, new rubber hoses, new exhaust, and new paint. Vehicle has clean title and passed emissions in the state of Nevada.

Source: eBay (ESD may earn commisions when a product is purchased from this link)