We have been following Konstantinos Sidiras’ 1991 Mazda MX-5 project from One Lap Heroes. He wanted to replace the factory powertrain with a 3.6 L LFX V6 and manual transmission from a 2012 Camaro. Konstantinos traveled to Athens, Greece upon hearing the project is finished to drive it for the first time. While out on the test drive he found there is an issue with the clutch slipping which will have to wait for another episode to be solved.

Source: One Lap Heroes