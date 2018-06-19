Plymouth Prowler with a Hellcat V8

The Plymouth/Chrysler sold the Prowler in 1997 with a 3.5 L EGE V6 that made 214 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque and in 1999-2002 with an all-aluminum 3.5 L EGG V6 that made 247–253 hp and 250 lb-ft of torque. Those numbers may be enough for some but not for one owner who sent their Prowler to Brand New Muscle Car in Tulsa, Oklahoma for a serious boost in power. The company will solve the issue by installing a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcat V8 that makes 707 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. That should give the 2,800 lb car some decent acceleration.

Source: Brand New Muscle Car and Hemi Shop Talk