This 1990 Nissan 300ZX was built by Fever Racing in Tampa, Florida. The company removed the factory naturally-aspirated 3.0 L VG30DE V6 and installed a 3.0 L VG30DETT V6 from Japan. They upgraded the engine with was 550 cc injectors and two Garrett GT2560R turbochargers. The combination produced 420 horsepower to the wheels on 18 psi of boost. The stock transmission received a new lightweight flywheel and SPEC Stage 3 clutch.

Source: Fever Racing FB album