This unique Suzuki Swift was built with a turbocharged VR6 and AWD drivetrain by MK2 VRT in Chwaszczyno, Poland. The team wanted a 9-second quarter-mile however the first time out the little monster’s best was a 10.427 sec at 210.03 km/h (130.5 mph). Over the weekend the team accomplished their goal when the Swift went 9.803 sec at 233.46 km/h (145.06 mph).

Source: Suzuki Drag 4WD Petergum FB page via Piotr