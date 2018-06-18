Mustang with a Turbo 5.3 L LSx V8

Formula Drift ProAm driver Josh Mason stopped by The Hoonigans’ Donut Garage to showcase his fifth generation Mustang. The project started when Josh found a great deal on a wrecked S197 Mustang and installed a turbocharged LSx V8 he originally planned on putting in a Nissan S13. The engine is a 5.3 L LM7 iron-block with stock internals and mild camshaft upgrade. It makes 556 horsepower and 503 lb-ft of torque to the wheels on 13 psi of boost from a 7576 turbocharger. The drivetrain consists of a T-56 six-speed manual transmission and Currie 9-inch rear end. Listen as Josh explains the Mustang and then takes it for a spin.

Source: The Hoonigans