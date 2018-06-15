Audi RS4 with a 1000+ whp Twin-Turbo 4.2 L V8

Mazhar Iqbal enjoys drifting his Audi B5 RS4 with his friends from Buldre Racingteam in Norway. Mazhar replaced the RS4’s twin-turbo 2.7 L V6 with a twin-turbo 4.2 L 32v Audi V8. The V8 makes 1,065 hp and 1,248 Nm (920 lb-ft) to all four wheels thanks to E100 race fuel and twin Owen Developments GTB turbochargers making 2 bar (29 psi) of boost. He estimates the engine is making about 1,330 hp and 1,562 Nm (1152 lb-ft) of torque at the crank.

Source: Mazhar Iqbal FB page and Buldre Racingteam