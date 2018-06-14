RWD 2019 Corolla with a Turbo 2AR Inline-Four

Papadakis Racing needed only a few months to turn a 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback into Fredric Aasbø‘s new Formula Drift race car. The team converted the car from the factory FWD drivetrain and 2.0 L M20A-FKS inline-four to a RWD drivetrain and 2.7 L 2AR-FE inline-four. The longitudinal 2AR motor features Portflow Design head work, Supertech Performance valvetrain, ID 2000 cc injectors, forged internals, and dry sump system. The team switches between a BorgWarner EFR 8374 turbocharger on small tracks and a BW EFR 9174 turbocharger on big tracks. The engine makes 1,000 hp and 850 lb-ft of torque with larger turbo and nitrous (850 hp turbo only) on E85 fuel. Behind the engine sits a Chevy bellhousing adapter, Tilton 7.25-inch 4-plate clutch, Gforce GSR four-speed transmission, carbon fiber driveshaft, and Supra Mk4 rear end.

Source: Papadakis Racing, Hoonigans, and Network A