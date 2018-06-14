Infiniti G35 with a Turbo LSx V8 Makes 777 whp

This 2004 Infiniti G35 visited Matt Happel at Sloppy Mechanics for a dyno tune. The coupe is powered by a Thompson Motosports 6.0 L LSx V8 with stock 317 heads, Lil John’s Motor Sports Stage 2 turbo chamshaft, and VS Racing billet 80 mm turbocharger. The engine made 777 horsepower to the wheels on 14 psi of boost and stock ECU before running out of fuel on 80 lb injectors. Future plans for the car include upgraded Holley fuel system and E85 fuel.

Source: Sloppy Mechanics FB page and Sloppy Mechanics YT channel