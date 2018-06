Team Driftbandits is a drift team from Sweden consisting of Micke Landgren and his brother Andreas Landgren. Micke drifts a Nissan S14 with a turbo 2JZ inline-six while Andreas uses a Nissan S13 with a 8.3 L V10 from a 2003 Ram SRT-10. The engine makes 459 horsepower and 518 lb-ft (703 Nm) of torque to wheels using two PE3 ECUs. Behind the engine sits a T-56 six-speed manual transmission connected to a R34 GT-R rear end.

Source: Team Driftbandits FB page and Snooken Recordings