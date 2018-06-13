BMW M2 with a M4 Engine

This BMW M2 was built by Aulitzky Tuning in Neuendettelsau, Germany. They purchased the M2 brand new and started by working on the 3.0 L N55B30T0 inline-six which produced 365 hp and 343 lb-ft (465 Nm) of torque from the factory. The company was able to boost the engine’s output to 430 hp and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque with an upgraded turbo system and tune. To make even more power the company replaced the N55 with a 3.0 L S55B30T0 inline-six from a M4. They increased the swapped engine’s output from 425 horsepower to 620 horsepower with an upgraded turbo, exhaust, and tune.

Source: Aulitzky Tuning and Cvdzijden Supercar Videos