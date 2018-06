Francesco Conti was filmed drifting his Nissan 200SX S13 at 2018 Japanese Cars Meeting at Autodromo di Modena in Italy. He produced a lot of tire smoke thanks to the 3.8 L VR38DETT V6 and Tractive RD90 sequential transmission. The engine makes 800+ on 1.7 bar (24.6 psi) of boost. Watch as Francesco slides the 200SX around the track or view our previous articles for more photos and videos.

Source: ItalianSupercarVideo