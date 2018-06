Jordon Musser released a new video on his Porsche Cayman S project. The goal is to install a twin-turbo LS3 V8 and a Lamborghini Gallardo transaxle. The engine will make around 700 whp on low boost and 1,200 whp on high boost. In part 3 Jordon shows the engine and transaxle placement. He also shares his plans on modifying the firewall and accessory drive system.

Source: Jordon Musser