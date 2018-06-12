Nissan R35 with a Twin-Turbo Big-Block V8

This Nissan R35 GT-R called “Owl X” was built for Sergei Savinov by Altechno Racing in Moscow, Russia. Under the custom hood sits a Pro Line Racing 8.6 L (524 ci) 481X Stage 3 big-block V8 capable of 3,000-4,000 horsepower thanks to two Precision Gen2 98 mm turbochargers and mechanical fuel pump supplying methanol. The car is still AWD albeit custom with a Rossler Pro-Mod automatic transmission, R32 GT-R transfer case, Subaru front axle, Mark Williams Enterprises modular rear end, and Driveshaft Shop driveshafts.
Source: Altechno Racing FB page, Automotive Obsession FB page, and SMP RDRC FB page via Piotr
