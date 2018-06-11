Nissan 300ZX with Twin-Turbo LS3

For the past two years this 1991 300ZX TT was transformed into a monster with four-digit power. After the 3.0 L VG30DETT V6 went bad, the owner decided to go in a different direction. They built and installed a 6.2 L LS3 V8 using a LOJ Innovations swap kit.
The engine features a bored and honed head, JE FSR pistons, Manley Pro Series I-beam rods, 1250 HP Turbo camshaft, Manley Extreme Duty Series valves, Fast 120mm intake, and Nick Williams 102 mm electric throttle body.
The engine is fed by two Walbro 450 LPH E85 fuel pumps through Fast LSXR fuel rail and ID 1300 cc injectors. Two Precision 6266 turbochargers are mounted in rear of the car. The combination made the wheels spin on the dyno at 1,017 horsepower so they estimate it’s making 1,110 whp and about 1,287 horsepower at the crank.
The drivetrain consists of a 1998+ Z32 TT five-speed transmission with a Clutch Masters twin disc clutch connected to a Shaftmasters aluminum driveshaft and stock 300ZX rear end.
Full Specs:
1991 Nissan 300ZX TT
Engine:
- 6.2 L LS3 V8
- JE FSR Pistons
- Manley Pro Series I beam Rod
- 1250HP Turbo Cam
- Bore and hone head work
- Comp Cams GM LS Trunion Bearing kit
- ARP Cam Bolt Kit
- Manley Extreme Duty Valves
- Manley Pro Flow Oil Pump
- LS ARP Head Stud Kit
- FAST 120 mm intake
- Nick Williams 102 mm black electric throttle body
- Katech timing chain
- GM OEM-Engine Timing Damper 12588670
- Kooks block-hugger headers
- Precision 6266 turbochargers (rear mounted)
- Custom intake piping from rear to front Z1 B.A. side mount intercoolers
- Maniac Motors 140 AMP High Output Alternator
Swap Kit:
- LOJ Innovations LSx kit
Fuel:
- two Walbro 450 lph E85 fuel pumps
- FAST LSXR fuel rail kit
- ID 1300cc injectors
Drivetrain:
- 98+ Spec Z32 TT transmission
- Shaftmasters lightweight aluminum driveshaft
- Clutchmasters twin-disc clutch for LOJ swap kit
Suspension:
- Full Powertrix suspension with Hicas delete bar
- Z1 solid aluminum rear subframe bushings and SPL solid aluminum differential bushings
- Stillen rear strut tower brace
- SPL fender brace
- Tein Flex adjustable coilovers
Body:
- Full Strosek style widebody kit
- 99 spec headlights
- 99 Jspec taillights and rear center panel
- PIAA 73270 LP270 2.75-inch LED fog light kit
Brakes:
- Z1 SS brake lines
- CZP Akebono bracket adaptor kit
- Front:
- DBA 5000 Series T3 (52314BLKS) Slotted Rotor
- Nissan 370Z front calipers
- StopTech 308.13460 Street Performance brake pads
- Rear:
- DBA 4000 Series T3 (42315S) slotted rotor
- Akebono big calipers
- StopTech 308.13470 Street Performance brake pads
Tires/Wheels:
- Front:
- MRR Racing GT-1 19×9.5 widened by Weldcraft Wheels
- Nitto Invo Tire 93W 265/30Z/R19
- Rear:
- MRR Racing GT-1 19×13 widened by Weldcraft Wheels
- Nitto Invo Tire 98Y 315/25Z/R19
- powder coated Bronze lip with (Grey) Ultra-Black-Chrome face
- Z1 Hubcentric aluminum spacers
Source: XTZ TwinTurbo FB page and XTZ TwinTurbo YT channel via Piotr
