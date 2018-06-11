Nissan 300ZX with Twin-Turbo LS3

For the past two years this 1991 300ZX TT was transformed into a monster with four-digit power. After the 3.0 L VG30DETT V6 went bad, the owner decided to go in a different direction. They built and installed a 6.2 L LS3 V8 using a LOJ Innovations swap kit.

The engine features a bored and honed head, JE FSR pistons, Manley Pro Series I-beam rods, 1250 HP Turbo camshaft, Manley Extreme Duty Series valves, Fast 120mm intake, and Nick Williams 102 mm electric throttle body.

The engine is fed by two Walbro 450 LPH E85 fuel pumps through Fast LSXR fuel rail and ID 1300 cc injectors. Two Precision 6266 turbochargers are mounted in rear of the car. The combination made the wheels spin on the dyno at 1,017 horsepower so they estimate it’s making 1,110 whp and about 1,287 horsepower at the crank.

The drivetrain consists of a 1998+ Z32 TT five-speed transmission with a Clutch Masters twin disc clutch connected to a Shaftmasters aluminum driveshaft and stock 300ZX rear end.

Full Specs:

1991 Nissan 300ZX TT

Engine:

6.2 L LS3 V8

JE FSR Pistons

Manley Pro Series I beam Rod

1250HP Turbo Cam

Bore and hone head work

Comp Cams GM LS Trunion Bearing kit

ARP Cam Bolt Kit

Manley Extreme Duty Valves

Manley Pro Flow Oil Pump

LS ARP Head Stud Kit

FAST 120 mm intake

Nick Williams 102 mm black electric throttle body

Katech timing chain

GM OEM-Engine Timing Damper 12588670

Kooks block-hugger headers

Precision 6266 turbochargers (rear mounted)

Custom intake piping from rear to front Z1 B.A. side mount intercoolers

Maniac Motors 140 AMP High Output Alternator

Swap Kit:

LOJ Innovations LSx kit

Fuel:

two Walbro 450 lph E85 fuel pumps

FAST LSXR fuel rail kit

ID 1300cc injectors

Drivetrain:

98+ Spec Z32 TT transmission

Shaftmasters lightweight aluminum driveshaft

Clutchmasters twin-disc clutch for LOJ swap kit

Suspension:

Full Powertrix suspension with Hicas delete bar

Z1 solid aluminum rear subframe bushings and SPL solid aluminum differential bushings

Stillen rear strut tower brace

SPL fender brace

Tein Flex adjustable coilovers

Body:

Full Strosek style widebody kit

99 spec headlights

99 Jspec taillights and rear center panel

PIAA 73270 LP270 2.75-inch LED fog light kit

Brakes:

Z1 SS brake lines

CZP Akebono bracket adaptor kit

Front:

DBA 5000 Series T3 (52314BLKS) Slotted Rotor

Nissan 370Z front calipers

StopTech 308.13460 Street Performance brake pads

Rear:

DBA 4000 Series T3 (42315S) slotted rotor

Akebono big calipers

StopTech 308.13470 Street Performance brake pads

Tires/Wheels:

Front:

MRR Racing GT-1 19×9.5 widened by Weldcraft Wheels

Nitto Invo Tire 93W 265/30Z/R19

Rear:

MRR Racing GT-1 19×13 widened by Weldcraft Wheels

Nitto Invo Tire 98Y 315/25Z/R19

powder coated Bronze lip with (Grey) Ultra-Black-Chrome face

Z1 Hubcentric aluminum spacers

Source: XTZ TwinTurbo FB page and XTZ TwinTurbo YT channel via Piotr