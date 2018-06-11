RX-3 with a Turbo 20B Triple-Rotor

Leave a Comment

Mazda RX-3 with a Turbo 20B Triple-Rotor

Jason Calleja’s Mazda RX-3 was powered by a turbo 13B two-rotor connected to a Supra five-speed manual transmission. However he recently realized a dream when he installed a 20B into the sedan. The bridgeport triple-rotor was built by Promaz and features a Garrett GTX42 turbocharger and MicroTech LT16c ECU. The engine makes 565 horsepower on 14 psi of boost and 98 RON fuel. Jason also took the opportunity to replace the five-speed with a Samsonas six-speed sequential transmission.

Mazda RX-3 with a Turbo 20B Triple-Rotor

Mazda RX-3 with a Turbo 20B Triple-Rotor

Mazda RX-3 with a Turbo 20B Triple-Rotor

Mazda RX-3 with a Turbo 20B Triple-Rotor

Source: Fullboost

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.