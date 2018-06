Matt and Shane Corish are two brothers from Australian who build LSx-Based V12s at their company V12LS. Recently the two decided to up the crazy and install one of their engines into their Kia Pregio shop van. Out went the factory inline-four and in went a 9.5 L iron-block V12 that makes 600+ horsepower and 600+ lb-ft of torque.

Source: V12 LS and LS1Tech