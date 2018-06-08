1969 Charger Body on a Challenger Hellcat Chassis Update

Cleveland Power & Performance released a new update video on their 1969 Dodge Charger Reverence project. For those who don’t remember the project from our previous article, they installed the Charger body over a wrecked 2016 Challenger SRT Hellcat giving the project a classic appearance with modern suspension and 707 hp (527 kW) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque. Watch as the company shows off their recent work or view progress photos on the project’s build page.

Source: Cleveland Power & Performance