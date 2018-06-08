For Sale: 1998 Tahoe 4WD with a Supercharged LS9 V8

This 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe is being auctioned on Bring a Trailer in Issaquah, Washington with a current bid of $21,000. The factory 5.7 L Vortec V8 was replaced by a supercharged 6.2 L LS9 V8 crate engine at Titus Will Chevrolet of Olympia, Washington in 2012-2013. That bumped the Tahoe’s power from 255 horsepower and 335 lb-ft of torque to 638 horsepower and 604 lb-ft of torque. The LS9 is equipped with the factory’s dry sump system, Spanky’s Rod Shop custom fuel injectors and wiring harness, and custom headers. The drivetrain consists of a beefy 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission, upgraded GM Performance front axle with Driveshaft Shop level 5 axles, Dana 60 rear axle with Detroit Locker diff and 3.73 gears. The Tahoe rides on a Superlift lowered suspension, custom sway and traction bars, Baer drilled and vented disc brakes with 14-inch rotors in front and 13-inch rotors in back.

Source: Bring a Trailer via Road & Track