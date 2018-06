Driftworks is back with another video on Phil Morrison’s BMW E30 M3 project. The team is turning the E30 into a race car for the track with a 4.0 L S65 V8 from a E90 M3 connected to a DCT transmission. In part five the team modifies the trunk lid and works on the fuel system. You can also watch part 6, part 7, and part 8 now.

Source: Driftworks