Earlier this year we featured Alex de Vries amazing 1987 Citroen 2CV6 Bamboo he built to compete in hillclimb and sprinting. Back then we said Alex was working on producing more power from his 1085 cc BMW flat-twin. The plan involved building it with heads capable of 11,000 rpm, Emerald K6 ECU, and Rotrex supercharger. When Alex put the 2CV6 on the dyno, the engine made 154 horsepower on 11 psi of boost. A figure that exceeded his original goal.

Source: Immersion Eleven