Ford Fiesta with a 650 hp Turbo Zetec Inline-Four

Michael Clarke built his 9-second Ford Fiesta Mk2 at his company Ignition Advantages in Essex, England. The Fiesta features turbocharged Zetec inline-four that makes 650 horsepower sitting on a Fiesta Mk6 subframe. Power goes to the front wheels through a Ford MTX four-speed with dog engagement straight-cut gears and Focus driveshafts. In 2017 Michael set a UK record for fastest FWD Ford with a 9.8788 sec at 142.55 mph quarter-mile. He hopes to improve upon that in 2018.

Source: Ignition Advantages FB page and Mk1Kieran