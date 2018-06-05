For Sale: Morris Minor on a Subaru WRX STI Chassis

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This Morris Minor is for sale on eBay in Bedworth, United Kingdom for £4,500. The body sits on a Subaru Impreza WRX STI Version 5 chassis. The powertrain includes a turbocharged 2.0 L EJ20 flat-four, five-speed manual transmission, and AWD drivetrain. The owner also kept the WRX’s firewall, fuel tank, suspension tops and hubs, wiring harness, and dashboard.

Source: eBay (ESD may earn commisions when a product is purchased from this link) via Subaru Swaps & Exchange UK FB group