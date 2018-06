Cleetus McFarland started a new series with the goal to install a supercharged 5.4 L V8 and TR6060 six-speed manual from a wrecked Mustang Shelby GT500 into a Ford Crown Victoria. In part one the team removes the 4.6 L V8 and auto transmission from the Crown Vic and gets the GT500 5.4 L V8 ready for install. You can also watch part 2 here.

Source: Cleetus McFarland via Piotr