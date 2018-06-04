Golf R with a Turbo Inline-Five Goes 0-60 mph in 1.92 sec

David Lee took his Audi RS3 powered Golf R Mk7 to Rockingham Speedway for some drag racing. While there he managed a 0-60 mph in 1.92 sec and 6.146 sec at 113 mph eight-mile. The best captured in the video below was 0-60 mph in 2.08 sec and 6.40 sec at 104 mph eight-mile. David’s best quarter-mile in the Golf is 9.67 sec at 143 mph. The car is able to go that fast thanks to a 2.5 L TFSI inline-five with CNC ported heads and Turbo Engineers TTE7xx turbocharger connected to stock Audi clutch and transmission. Last year the engine made 622 horsepower (631 PS) but the new turbocharger and tune increased it to 740 horsepower.

Source: VeeDubRacing