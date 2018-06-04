Top Secret V12 Supra Gets New USA Owner

Top Secret’s amazing Toyota Supra was auctioned in Japan earlier this year. The car was built by Smokey Nagata and features a built 5.0 L 1GZ-FE V12 that made 930 horsepower and 745 lb-ft of torque on 17 psi of boost from two HKS GT2835 turbochargers. TrapTeam in Miami, Florida were the winners of that auction and wasted no time showing off the amazing project on Instagram TopSecretSupra. Listen as TrapTeam explains the project to That Racing Channel and then drives it around Miami.

Source: TrapTeam FB page with photos by Brandon Silvera and That Racing Channel

