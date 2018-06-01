Audi RS3 TCR with Four Electric Motors

Schaeffler debuted their 4ePerformance concept vehicle. The car is based on an Audi RS 3 TCR and features four electric motors from their ABT Schaeffler FE01 Formula E (season 2) race car. Each motor makes 220 kW for a total of 880 kW (1,180 hp) powered by two battery packs combined make 64 kWh. This allows the car to reach 0-200 km/h (0-124 mph) in under seven seconds. They arranged the motors in pairs with a spur gear transmission in between allowing for torque vectoring.

Source: Schaeffler and Schaeffler Group via The Drive