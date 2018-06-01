Audi RS3 TCR with Four Electric Motors

Schaeffler Audi RS3 TCR with Four Electric Motors

Schaeffler debuted their 4ePerformance concept vehicle. The car is based on an Audi RS 3 TCR and features four electric motors from their ABT Schaeffler FE01 Formula E (season 2) race car. Each motor makes 220 kW for a total of 880 kW (1,180 hp) powered by two battery packs combined make 64 kWh. This allows the car to reach 0-200 km/h (0-124 mph) in under seven seconds. They arranged the motors in pairs with a spur gear transmission in between allowing for torque vectoring.

Schaeffler Audi RS3 TCR with Four Electric Motors

Schaeffler Audi RS3 TCR with Four Electric Motors

Schaeffler Audi RS3 TCR with Four Electric Motors

Source: Schaeffler and Schaeffler Group via The Drive

