1953 Ford F-100 with a Boss 302 V8

This 1953 Ford F100 was built by Classic Car Studio in St. Louis, Missouri. The body features shaved drip rails, front bumper, and cowl vent, frenched tail lights, narrowed running boards, and custom firewall. The truck rides on a TCI chassis with Ridetech adjustable coilovers and Wilwood six-piston brakes in front and four-piston brakes in rear. Under the hood sits a Ford Racing Boss 302 V8 good for 345 horsepower. The Bowler Tremec TKO 500 five-speed manual with Centerforce clutch connects to a Ford 9-inch rear end with Posi LSD and 3.50 gears. Listen as Noah Alexander explains the project to Jay Leno before taking it for a drive.

Source: Classic Car Studio and Jay Leno’s Garage