Chevy SS with a Turbo LSx V8

This Chevy SS sedan called “HIHATERS 2.0” was built by John Koza and his company Koza Automotive & Performance in Carol Stream, Illinois. Between the front wheels sits a built LSx V8 featuring a 4XX Dart block, Mast Motorsports Black Label heads, Brian Tooley Racing camshaft, RCI Performance billet intake, and Work 91 mm turbocharger. Power goes to the wheels through a TH400 three-speed automatic transmission to a Camaro ZL1 center section under an ACE Performance 15-inch drag kit and AFCO double adjustable coilovers.
Source: Koza Automotive & Performance FB page via 1320Video FB page
