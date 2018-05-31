Quad-Turbo VK56 V8 Makes 1500 hp

This powerful VK-series V8 called the VZR-60DEQT was built in 2010 by Nizpro Turbocharging in North Bayswater, Victoria, Australia for a 21-foot Force hull race boat. The engine features a 6.0 L displacement, magnesium intake with carbon fiber plenums, 12-liter oil sump with internal cooler, 1200 cc per minute injectors, two drive-by-wire throttle bodies, four turbochargers in a sequential setup, and Nizpro-Visteon engine management system. The engine made 1,500 horsepower at 8,250 rpm and 1,120 lb-ft of torque at 6,200 rpm on 100 octane V-Max fuel at 8.6 liters per minute. The company still owns the engine after the race boat was sold. They emphasize if the engine was rebuilt today it could make the same power with E85 fuel and two modern turbochargers.

Source: Nizpro