For Sale: 1979 MGB with a 340 hp Ford 302 V8

This 1979 MG MGB convertible is for sale on eBay in Bellevue, Washington for $39,950. Under the hood sits a 302 GT40 V8 crate engine that makes 340 horsepower with Ford Racing GT aluminum heads, B303 hydraulic camshaft, forged crank and rods, Edelbrock RPM Air-Gap intake, and Holly 570 CFM carb. The transmission is a Tremec five-speed manual connected to a Ford Granada 7.5-inch rear end with Quaife LSD and 3.36 gears. Other upgrades include stainless steel exhaust, heated Miata seats, Fast Cars front suspension, Hoyle Engineering independent rear suspension, and Carrol Shelby signed the dash. You can read more about the car’s history here.

Source: eBay (ESD may earn commisions when a product is purchased from this link)