Mazda MX-5 with a Turbo 1UZ

Dennis Köhler and his Mazda MX-5 have continued to develop since our last article. In 2016 the MX-5 was powered by a 4.0 L 1UZ V8 with a BMW ZF manual transmission and BMW rear end. For the 2018 season he went with a different livery and forced induction. The new engine is a 1UZ VVTi V8 featuring Eagle rods, ACL bearings, ARP head studs, and Holset HX40 turbocharger. It makes 517 horsepower and 731 Nm (539 lb-ft) of torque to the wheels on 0.7 bar (10 psi) of boost.

Source: Dennis Köhler FB page and @DennisKoehler