Audi S1 with a 665 hp Turbo Inline-Four

Peter Ramler builds powerful VW and Audi engines at his company Ramler Motorsport in Obergrafendorf, Niederösterreich, Austria. Peter also competes in hillclimb with his Audi S1. The 1,010 kg (2226 lb) race car is powered by a 2.0 L TFSI (EA113) inline-four that makes 665 horsepower and 710 Nm (523 lb-ft) of torque going through a six-speed sequential transmission. The S1 comes from Audi with a 2.0 L TFSI inline-four but it’s based on the EA888 family.

Source: Ramler Motorsport FB page and HillClimb Monsters