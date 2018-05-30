Custom Beetle with a Twin-Turbo Audi V8

Jean Fourie has spent the three years designing and building the V8 Stealth Beetle at his company 3L Engineering in Cape Town, South Africa. Jean started with a 1965 Beetle body that sits over a custom aluminum chassis cut and bent out of five and six mm sheets by Vulcan Steel resulting in a 950 kg (2094 lb) vehicle. The Beetle rides on a BMW E39 M5 suspension with BMW E36 wishbones. The engine is a 4.2 L V8 from Audi S8 that makes 450+ horsepower thanks to twin turbochargers and a Haltech Elite ECU. Behind the engine sits a TTV Racing clutch and flywheel connected to a six-speed manual transaxle. You can order your own Stealth Beetle with turn-key vehicles starting at $85,000 or as a rolling chassis or kit. Contact doug@v8stealthbeetle.com for more details.

Source: V8 Stealth Beetle FB page and YouTube channel