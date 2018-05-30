Ford SportKa with an Evo Powertrain

This unique Ford SportKa was built by Gari Cottrill‎ to compete in UK Time Attack. Gari replaced the turbocharged Zetec inline-four with a turbocharged 2.0 L 4G63 inline-four from a Mitsubishi Evo 4. The engine makes 348 whp on a Link Xtreme ECU and 23 psi of boost and sends it to all four wheels through an Evo 4WD drivetrain with an Evo 5 rear diff and custom driveshaft. The SportKa also rides on an Evo suspension with MeisterR adjustable coilovers and Brembo brakes. You can view more photos of the project and its progress on the Evo-SportKa FB page.

Source: Evo-SportKa FB page and Ed Keating via Automotive Obsession FB page