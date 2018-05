One Lap Heroes is back with another update on Konstantinos Sidiras’ 1991 Mazda MX-5 project. In the previous video he explained the roadster was receiving a 3.6 L LFX V6 and manual transmission from a 2012 Camaro thanks to a V8 Roadsters LFX swap kit. In this video Konstantinos explains how they installed everything and then starts the engine.

Source: One Lap Heroes