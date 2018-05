Nathan Hulkes made consistent 10-second runs in his 1998 Camaro at Santa Pod Raceway for Doorslammers 2018. The Camaro is powered by a stroked 6.9 L (419 ci) LSA V8 with forged internals. The engine features a FiTech 1200 PA, L92 intake, and two VS Racing 67/73 turbochargers. Power goes to the rear wheels through a TH400 automatic transmission and Moser 9-inch rear end with a Detroit Truetrac diff and 3.5 gears.

Source: Twisted 8 Motorsport FB page