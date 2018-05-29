Twin-Turbo 2.8 L V8 Makes 784 Horsepower

Back in February we wrote about JFC Racing taking their custom twin-turbo 2.8 L V8 to the dyno and made 730 horsepower and 462 lb-ft of torque on 12 psi of boost from two BorgWarner EFR 7163-Fv turbochargers and VP109 fuel. The company recently went back to the dyno to see if they could squeeze more power out of the little V8. They slowly increasing boost until they reached 16 psi and made 784 horsepower and 505 lb-ft of torque. Expect to see this racing in a Lola B12/80 very soon.

Source: JFC Racing FB page