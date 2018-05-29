1965 Mustang with a Coyote V8

This 1965 Mustang fastback was built by Roadster Shop in Mundelein, Illinois. The project called “Vapor” rides on a modified chassis with Roadster Shop’s FAST TRACK front and rear crossmembers giving it full independent suspension with Penske Racing coilovers. Under the hood sits a 5.0 L Coyote V8 that produces 785 horsepower and 660 lb-ft of torque thanks to an Edelbrock E-Force supercharger. Power goes to the rear wheels through a Tremec six-speed manual transmission and independent 9-inch rear end.

Source: Roadster Shop (build album) and Roadster Shop FB page