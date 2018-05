Luke Oxley from FullBoost and Paul “Broomy” from Rotary Race Cars teamed up to build a 1982 Mazda 626 they call Project Redline. The goal was to build a 9-second quarter-mile race car using a 1.3 L 13B two-rotor with a Garret GTX42R turbocharger and E85 fuel. In this episode they go back to the track to achieve their goal of a 9-second pass.

Source: FullBoost and Rotary Race Cars