1972 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS with a V8

David Lee stopped by Jay Leno’s Garage to talk about his 1972 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS. The project called “Monza 3.6 Evo” was built by built by Andy Cohen and Kevin O’Rourke at Mototechnique in England. The team spent 3,000 hours restoring the Ferrari and upgrading all the major components. The 2,400 lb sports car is propelled by a naturally aspirated 3.6 L Ferrari V8 that makes 400+ horsepower. The engine features a 2.9 L Dino-based block bored and stroked to 3.6 liters, 348 cylinder heads, titanium rods, and custom forged camshaft, pistons, and crank. Other upgrades include a five-speed manual transmission, Ferrari 360 disc brakes, and adjustable Koni suspension.

Source: Coach Trimmers and Jay Leno’s Garage

  1. MOPARfan

    “The engine features a 2.9 L Dino-based block bored and stroked to 3.6 liters”
    How can it have Dino based block if Dino had a V6, and this one has a V8?

    • Halfmo

      If i recall my trivia correctly, the original 308 gt4 was first called a dino, after a few years it was called a ferrari
      It had a v8, perhaps that’s the engine used

    • There seems to be some discussion on whether it is a true F40 block or a similar 2.9 L block used from similar engine line. So I just decided to say it is from that family of engines.

