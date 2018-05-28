1956 Lincoln Continental Mark II with a Coyote V8

This 1956 Lincoln Continental Mark II was built by Chris Ryan at his company Ryan’s Rod & Kustom in Ninety Six, South Carolina. The project called “Scarlet Lady” won a Great 8 Finalist at Detroit Autorama 2018. The body features a 2-inch chopped roof, tucked bumpers, shaved trunk hump, and extended fenders, rockers, and quarters. All that rides on a modified factory chassis with a Fat Man Fabrications independent front suspension and four bar rear suspension with Master Power 13-inch disc brakes in front and 12-inch disc brakes in rear. Under the hood sits a 5.0 L Coyote V8 connected to a 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission, Dan’s Driveline driveshaft, and Ford 9-inch rear end.

Source: Ryan’s Rod & Kustom FB page and ScottieDTV