Driftworks company director Phil Morrison started a new project in 2017. Phil and his talented coworkers are building a BMW E30 M3 for the track. The E30 will be powered by a 4.0 L S65 V8 from a E90 M3 connected to a DCT transmission. In part 1 Phil explains how the project came to be, work already done, and what’s coming. You can also watch part 2 and part 3 now.

Source: Driftworks via ESD reader