1980 Datsun 210 with an Infiniti G35 Powertrain

This 1980 Datsun 210 Deluxe was purchased without an engine and transmission for $180 to compete in the Grassroots Motorsport $2018 Challenge. The project is called Datsaniti because it uses the powertrain and suspension from a 2003 Infiniti G35. They did this by installing the G35’s front structure/subframe and rear subframe. Now the wagon is powered by a 3.5 L VQ35 V6 which makes 260 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque connected to a five-speed automatic transmission and rides on a full independent suspension with four-wheel disc brakes. Follow the progress on the project’s build thread and watch it compete in Gainesville, Florida on October 12-13.

Source: Grassroots Motorsports