1980 Datsun 210 with an Infiniti G35 Powertrain

1980 Datsun 210 with Infiniti G35 powertrain and suspension

This 1980 Datsun 210 Deluxe was purchased without an engine and transmission for $180 to compete in the Grassroots Motorsport $2018 Challenge. The project is called Datsaniti because it uses the powertrain and suspension from a 2003 Infiniti G35. They did this by installing the G35’s front structure/subframe and rear subframe. Now the wagon is powered by a 3.5 L VQ35 V6 which makes 260 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque connected to a five-speed automatic transmission and rides on a full independent suspension with four-wheel disc brakes. Follow the progress on the project’s build thread and watch it compete in Gainesville, Florida on October 12-13.

Infiniti G35 subframe and IRS

Infiniti G35 subframe and IRS

VQ35 V6 and G35 subframe installed in 1980 Datsun 210 engine bay

1980 Datsun 210 without engine and transmission

wrecked 2003 Infiniti G35 being used for parts

Source: Grassroots Motorsports

