Subaru Impreza with a Turbo 2JZ Inline-Six

For several years Italian drifter Massimo Checchin has competed in a 1997 Subaru Impreza GC8. The compact sedan was powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L EJ20 boxer that made 500-520 horsepower. However he recently swapped from the flat-four to a 2JZ-GTE inline-six that makes 750 horsepower thanks to a Garrett turbocharger. Watch as Massimo takes the Impreza out for its first test drive at Round 2 of King of Europe Drift Pro Series in Italy and does his best suffering through ECU/electrical issues.

Source: Massimo Checchin Drift FB page and MattyB727