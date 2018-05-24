Project RX-Hate Update

Comhghan Locke’s RX-Hate project gained a lot of attention since its debut in 2016. Comhghan and friends spent that year installing a Cummins 5.9 L 6BT inline-six into a Mazda RX-8 and 2017 learning how to drift it. They are spending this year on the project’s second phase. The engine sits 15 inches further back and three inches lower to improve balance and handling. Power will increase to 400-500 horsepower and 900-1000 lb-ft of torque thanks to better fuel system and compound turbochargers. The transmission is receiving a new custom ceramic clutch and lightened flywheel from ClutchFix. Later this year RX-Hate will take a trip to Hoonigans and Grid Life South. Until then enjoy the first video from the team’s new channel The Smoke Factory where they explain last years Festival of Drift and show Ryan Tuerck drifting the RX-8.

