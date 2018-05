The Skid Factory is back with the wrap-up episode on their 1993 Nissan R32 Skyline project. The team recently finished installing the twin-turbo LS1 V8 and which made 438 horsepower to the wheels on 9 psi of boost. In the video they answer fan’s questions such as why not more horsepower, radiator performance, cheap turbo performance, and what’s coming next.

Source: MCMTV2