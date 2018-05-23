BMW 1 Series with a S65 V8

This BMW 1 Series E87 was built by GNG Motorsport in Nieuweroord, Netherlands. The five-door hatchback is powered by a 4.0 L S65B40 V8 from a BMW M3 E92 that makes 453 horsepower on 98 Euro RON fuel. The drivetrain consist of a M3 E92 six-speed manual transmission with a Vac Motorsport lightweight flywheel and Hilton 3-plate clutch connected to a M3 E92 rear end. The hatchback rides on a Intrax Racing 4-way adjustable suspension with Wise Fab angle kit.
Source: GNG Motorsport FB page
