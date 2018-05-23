Porsche 962C Replica with a 997 GT3 Engine

Clive Halligan-Davies is building a Porsche 962C replica at his company Dragon Prototypes in Canada. The race car is powered by a 3.6 L flat-six from a 2007 997 GT3 RS that makes 409 horsepower (305 kW) at 7,600 rpm and 299 lb-ft (405 Nm) at 5,500 rpm from the factory. Behind the engine sits a Tilton clutch and Elite TXL300 six-speed sequential transaxle. Clive designed the custom chassis and suspension in CAD and features Nitron adjustable coilovers, Corvette hubs, AP Racing C6 Z06 disc brakes with six-piston calipers. You can view more details and photos on the project’s build thread or YouTube channel.

