Reto Meisel brought his Mercedes-Judd SLK340 built by Meisel Motorsport with a new livery to Rampa da Falperra in Braga, Portugal. The car did great thanks to Reto’s skill and its 3.4 L Judd DB V8 from a LMP2 that makes 610 horsepower and 430 Nm (317 lb-ft) of torque. Enjoy the amazing V8 sounds below and read more details about the car’s creation in our previous article.

Source: Team Meisel Motorsport FB page and HillClimb Monsters